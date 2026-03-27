Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with about 160 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, March 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with about 160 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and nearly 60 munitions in the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky district, the town of Shebekino, the settlement of Maslova Pristan, the villages of Voznesenovka, Grafovka, Ziborovka, Zimovnoye, Malomikhailovka, Meshkovoye, Nizhnyeye Beryozovo-Vtoroye and Novaya Tavolzhanka and the farmstead Bondarenkov came under an attack by 37 drones, of which 26 were suppressed and shot down," the crisis response center said in a statement.

In the village of Voznesenovka, a seven-year-old girl and her mother were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a private home. The child was taken to the children’s regional clinical hospital while her mother was discharged from the hospital for outpatient treatment. The Ukrainian UAV attacks damaged two commercial facilities, 16 cars, an apartment building, the roof of an administrative building, a structure on the premises of an enterprise, a private home and a bus, it said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked Belgorod with an aircraft-type drone whose falling debris damaged three cars. The Belgorodsky district came under an attack by 24 Ukrainian UAVs. Two women were injured in a UAV attack. They received medical assistance at the Oktyabrskaya district hospital and continue their treatment on an outpatient basis. The Ukrainian UAV attacks on the Belgorodsky district damaged four private homes and a bus, the regional crisis response center reported.

The Borisovsky district came under an attack by 10 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a car. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked by 38 drones and 25 munitions, which damaged two private homes, a social facility and a commercial site. The Valuisky, Volokonovsky, Gubkinsky, Korochansky, Prokhorovsky and Starooskolsky districts came under attacks by 11 Ukrainian drones, with no consequences reported, it said.

Populated areas in the Graivoronsky district came under a bombardment by 33 munitions and 36 Ukrainian UAVs. A man was injured in an FPV drone attack on a car. He received necessary medical assistance and continues his treatment on an outpatient basis. The Ukrainian attacks on the Graivoronsky district damaged an electric power transmission line, 13 private homes and two commercial facilities, the crisis response center reported.