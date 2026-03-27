Hezbollah aims to kill as many Israeli troops as possible — expert

BEIRUT, March 27. /TASS/. Hezbollah has succeeded in countering Israel's offensive in southern Lebanon as it aims to inflict maximum damage on the enemy, said Lebanese General Hassan Juni, considered a leading analyst on military and strategic issues in the Middle East.

"Unlike the 66-day war of 2024, the resistance fighters are not trying to hold their defensive outposts and mainly use guerrilla warfare methods to inflict the greatest losses on the Israelis," he told TASS. According to him, in recent days they have hit with guided missiles more than 10 Merkava tanks, which are considered the pride of the Israeli army.

Juni said that as Hezbollah is well-versed in the terrain, it has the upper hand in carrying out ambush attacks, and given that it had time to prepare for the invasion, special operations should be effective. This is why, in his opinion, the Israeli special forces, which carry out raids inside Lebanon, "prefer not to stay for long in the areas where they do cleanups and return to their bases."

Commenting on the destruction of five main bridges across the Litani River by the Israeli Air Force on March 22 and 23, the expert said that this indicates the plans of the Israeli command to create two controlled zones in southern Lebanon. "The first one, the buffer zone, will extend along the border to a depth of 10 kilometers to protect settlements in northern Israel from rocket attacks," he said. "And the second isolates southern areas located 20-30 km from the border from Hezbollah's rear bases in the Western Bekaa region after the bridges were blown up." Thus, the main supply routes of the resistance units south of the Litani River will be blocked, the general said.

On March 26, the resistance forces attacked Israeli troops and military installations 96 times. The group said on Telegram that half of these attacks were carried out in Lebanon, while other operations involved rocket attacks and drone attacks in northern Israel.