Trump says Ukraine conflict not war of US

WASHINGTON, March 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has stated that the conflict in Ukraine is not a war of the United States.

"That's why, when I heard the head of Germany say 'this is not our war' about Iran, I said, 'well, Ukraine's not our war.' We helped, but Ukraine is not our war," the US president told reporters at the White House. "I thought it was a very inappropriate statement to make, but he made it. You can't erase it, but he felt that way," the US leader added.

German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said earlier that the US and Israel should have paid more attention to negotiations with Iran, and expressed doubts about whether a military operation against the Islamic Republic is in line with international law. "Let me be perfectly clear: this is not our war. We will not take part in it," Klingbeil stressed then.