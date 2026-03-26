US exhausts long-range precision weapons stockpiles — former US Marine officer

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The United States has depleted its long-range precision weapons stockpiles and may begin using older gravity bombs, Scott Ritter, a former US Marine Corps intelligence analyst and former United Nations arms inspector in Iraq, told TASS in an interview.

"As circumstances have demonstrated, Iran continues to maintain a very robust ability to launch missiles and drones against Israel, against US bases in the region, and against targets in the Gulf Arab states. And the Iranians have shown no inclination to back off. Meanwhile, the United States has exhausted its standoff long-range precision munitions, cruise missiles, and air-launched cruise missiles, and now we [the US] are being compelled to come in closer using older gravity bombs," Ritter said.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.