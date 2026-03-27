Iran to facilitate passage of humanitarian cargoes via Strait of Hormuz at UN request

GENEVA, March 27. /TASS/. Iran has promised to facilitate and expedite the passage of humanitarian cargoes through the Strait of Hormuz in response to a United Nations request.

"Acting in good faith and in line with its longstanding humanitarian principles, in response to a request from the United Nations, the Islamic Republic of Iran has decided to facilitate and further expedite the safe passage of humanitarian shipments through the Strait of Hormuz," Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva office Ali Bahreini wrote on his X page.

"This measure reflects Iran’s continued commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and ensuring that essential aid reaches those in need without delay. The operational arrangements for implementation will be finalized with the United Nations in due course. Iran remains firmly committed to ensuring, maintaining, and safeguarding the security and stability of the Strait for all non-hostile countries," he underscored.