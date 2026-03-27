Kuwait’s Mubarak Al-Kabeer port struck by missile attack, damage reported

TUNIS, March 27. /TASS/. Kuwait’s Mubarak Al-Kabeer port, located south of the emirate's capital, has come under missile attack, the Ministry of Public Works reported.

According to a statement quoted by the KUNA agency, "the infrastructure of the Mubarak Al-Kabeer port was subjected to a double attack by enemy drones and cruise missiles." According to preliminary data, there are no casualties, but material damage has been inflicted on the facility.

Earlier, the Port Authority reported a drone attack on the Shuwaikh port, located in the emirate's capital.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major cities of the country, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the strike by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the attacks, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures of the Iranian leadership were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. The US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria were also hit.