MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The United States intends to take over the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the France Televisions broadcaster.

He also noted that Moscow sees Washington’s desire to dominate global energy markets and its interest in controlling the Strait of Hormuz.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Russian foreign minister.

Middle East

US President Donald Trump’s statements regarding his disinterest in international law cannot be commended: "We can’t really go along with US President Donald Trump saying he doesn’t need international law and is guided by his own morality and his own mind."

"Russia has repeatedly tried to get a message across to the Americans about the advantages of establishing a dialogue to address issues in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East at large."

Each time the United States intervenes in processes in the Middle East, the situation there "gets worse."

The US bragging about the "cold-bloodded killing" of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other members of the country’s leadership is cynical: "When senior members of the US administration speak with bravado and pride about the cold-blooded killing of Iran’s supreme leader and other members of the country’s leadership, one can hardly see this as anything other than cynical behaviour."

US aggression against Iran amid negotiations raises questions about American negotiators: "For the second time in a row, the aggression against this country has begun at the height of negotiations. Everyone is talking about this. This inevitably raises questions regarding the US negotiators who ran the point on this political and diplomatic process."

By launching aggression against Iran, the United States has "set up their Arab allies."

Russia hopes that Western countries will stop persistently demanding that Iran refrain from responding to US and Israeli strikes: "I do not know how this will end, but I hope reason will ultimately prevail, and that our Western colleagues will no longer continuously insist that Iran cease any retaliatory actions while not requiring that the United States and Israel stop the war they started entirely without justification."

The key to resolving the situation around Iran is the cessation of US and Israeli aggression: "More recently, our Arab friends have been saying two wars were underway. One is the war waged by the United States and Israel against Iran, in which they are not involved in any way. The second is what they describe as Iran’s unprovoked attacks on various sites in the Arab monarchies of the Gulf. I find it difficult to accept this logic, because the underlying cause - the US-Israeli aggression - holds the key to settlement."

Russia advocates ensuring the interests of Iran and Arab countries that have been "affected by the aggression unleashed by the United States and Israel."

Russia does not provide Iran with intelligence in its confrontation with the US and Israel: "We have supplied certain types of military equipment to Iran, but we cannot agree with accusations that we are providing Iran with intelligence."

Everyone knows the coordinates of US military bases in the Middle East: "This is not classified information. This information is readily available. I am not surprised to see Iran target them."

The United States and Israel acted treacherously by attacking Iran in the midst of the negotiation process: "This, of course, is treachery."

Energy markets situation

Russia notes the United States’ ambition to dominate global energy markets, as well as its interest in controlling the Strait of Hormuz: "Trump has, in effect, stated quite plainly that he wants, in conjunction with Iran, to control the Strait of Hormuz and all hydrocarbon shipments going through it."

Russia is never pleased when wars instigated by other people and countries lead to shifts in global markets, causing energy prices to rise: "We never do anything in order to take something away from others. We are never happy to see wars unleashed by other people or countries lead to global market gyrations that drive up prices for energy and other commodities exported by the Russian Federation."

All foreign-based business of Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft is currently under attempted illegal takeover: "Sanctions have been imposed on Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft. Their entire foreign-based business is now subject to attempted corporate raiding. So, it is not us who are using our actions in the international arena in an attempt to derive unlawful gain."

Russia will fulfill all its obligations regarding resources "under any economic circumstances."

Nord Stream pipelines were blown up by Ukrainian saboteurs with the obvious support of Western intelligence services: "No one condemned explosions at Nord Stream pipeline perpetrated by Ukrainian saboteurs with the apparent support of Western intelligence services. Neither France nor Germany denounced them; Germany, in particular. I think it’s a disgrace for a country of its standing to swallow this act of sabotage and terrorism directed against its fundamental interests. The United States is now saying it wants to take over Nord Stream as well."

The United States has "graciously allowed" Russia to sell its oil but tankers that are already at sea and heading to their destinations "continue moving exactly as they did before."

Ukrainian settlement

Europeans understand what betrayal they committed by unleashing the conflict in Ukraine, they are ashamed to acknowledge the facts: "No rational politician in Europe can fail to grasp the betrayal inherent in these actions."

The agreements reached in Alaska were not comprehensive, "a whole series of issues will still have to be addressed once Kiev agrees to accept the Anchorage understandings."

French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements on deploying the so-called Western stabilization forces in Ukraine amount to "outright occupation."

Russian forces never target civilian sites, striking solely facilities affiliated with the Ukrainian army: "Every target selected, in one way or another, supports the operational activities of the Ukrainian armed forces on the front lines. The Ukrainian armed forces, incidentally, never shy away from attacking exclusively civilian sites."

Europe wants to guarantee the security of the Nazi regime in Kiev instead of truly solving the problems: "Even if we abstract from the specific forms of these security guarantees - who are they for? For a Nazi regime."

EU and NATO leadership are attempting to weaken the understandings reached in Anchorage and "undermine the American administration’s position" regarding those agreements.

Washington "is making every effort" to secure Kiev’s acceptance of the understandings reached during the Russia-US summit in Anchorage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump respect each other and conduct dialogue "as men and senior politicians should."

The situations in Iran and Ukraine differ in that Kiev and its Western backers have "violated everything that could possibly be violated."

Attack on tanker

European countries are unwilling to mention the Ukrainian attack on the Russian tanker Arctic Metagaz: "No European country wants to talk about this anywhere at all."

Western policy

Europe’s silence regarding the persecution of Russian-speaking people by Kiev suggests that the EU and NATO are preparing "yet another war" against Russia.

Nuclear deterrence and strategic stability

Macron’s statements regarding Paris’s plans to expand its nuclear potential indicate that he does not intend to participate in deterrence talks: "This means that in the future he will not want to participate in any nuclear deterrence negotiations."

Conditions for resuming dialogue between Moscow and Washington on nuclear deterrence remain unprepared: "Conditions are not yet right, considering that the Americans have undermined all foundations of our military and strategic partnership with them."

Those "who should know" in the UK and France were already aware of plans to supply nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

Proposals to resume dialogue on strategic stability without the participation of Paris and London are a "dead end."

Sanctions

Russia does not discuss the removal of illegal sanctions, as they do not exist for Moscow or its partners: "We cannot even discuss the lifting of unlawful sanctions. For us and our honest and reliable partners they simply do not exist."