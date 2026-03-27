Gas reserves in Netherlands storage facilities fall below 6%

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Gas reserves in underground storage facilities in the Netherlands continue to update historic lows, falling below 6%, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Gas reserves in the Netherlands’ underground storage facilities, which are among the largest in Europe by storage capacity, fell to 5.85% as of March 25. This is the lowest level recorded since observations began in 2011.

Other countries with the largest gas storage capacities are showing mixed dynamics in reserves. Storage facilities in Germany are filled to 22.4%, and in France to 22.1%, but both countries have already begun injections. Meanwhile, other countries continue withdrawals: storage facilities are filled to 35.6% in Austria and 43.9% in Italy.

Storage facilities are filled to 23.6% in Slovakia, 33.1% in Hungary, 29.2% in the Czech Republic, 25.4% in Romania, 35.5% in Bulgaria, 22.5% in Belgium, 33.5% in Denmark, 22.2% in Latvia, and 15.8% in Croatia.

Since the start of the heating season on October 13, 2025, EU countries have withdrawn more than 69 bln cubic meters of gas from storage facilities. Net withdrawals exceed 60 bln cubic meters, which is 5.7 bln cubic meters more than the volumes injected during the summer. By mid-February, EU countries had already used all the gas that had been injected into storage facilities during the summer and are now withdrawing gas from remaining reserves accumulated in previous years.