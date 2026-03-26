US servicemen in Middle East relocated from damaged bases to hotels — NYT

NEW YORK, March 26. /TASS/. Iran has inflicted severe damage on American military bases in the Middle East, forcing many American troops to relocate to hotels and office spaces throughout the region, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing US officials.

According to them, American troops are now "working remotely," with the exception of fighter pilots and crews operating and maintaining warplanes and conducting strikes. "Many of the 13 military bases in the region used by American troops are all but uninhabitable, with the ones in Kuwait, which is next door to Iran, suffering perhaps the most damage," the newspaper writes. Military sources indicated that this situation also reflects a miscalculation on the part of the US administration about how Iran would respond, according to NYT.

Before the start of the US and Israeli military operation against Iran, there were around 40,000 American troops in the Middle East. US Central Command has redeployed thousands of them. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s joint military command responsible for coordinating operations between the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the regular armed forces, stated that Iran has destroyed all US bases in the Middle East and calls for "demanding the expulsion of American troops" from the region.