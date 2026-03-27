Russia develops munition for grenade launcher to strike drones

NOVOSIBIRSK, March 27. /TASS/. Scientists from Novosibirsk State Technical University (NSTU) have enhanced the design of ammunition for underbarrel grenade launchers for remote striking of low-flying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The proposed solution ensures the reliability and effectiveness of the ammunition, according to patent documentation reviewed by TASS.

According to the development authors, previously developed anti-drone munitions consist of devices with a body and a warhead, inside which a net of strong threads is embedded. This net is used to destroy small UAVs. However, a drawback of the design is that the net becomes tangled when deployed, reducing its effectiveness in shooting down UAVs. "The technical result of the proposed utility model is an improved net deployment mechanism, ensuring a guaranteed striking surface without tangling," the document states.

The scientists have proposed an improved safety mechanism. Its design, with a slide and stopper, increases the reliability and safety of the munition's operation. Before firing, one slide is secured by a stopper and slightly shifts the primer cap to the side, so that it does not align with the central channel. This eliminates the possibility of accidental detonation of the munition.

A pyrotechnic compound is activated upon firing, burning at a predetermined speed and ensuring the precise moment of net deployment. When the compound burns out, the ejection cup separates from the munition, freeing up space. Simultaneously, a mechanism of weights in the device’s niche activates. The weights spread out in a circle and unwind the threads wound around them, causing the net to quickly deploy and cover the target.

"The weight and dimensions of the munition must correspond to those of standard ammunition for grenade launchers or underbarrel grenade launchers to ensure similar ballistic characteristics. On the other hand, the mass of one inertia load must satisfy the strength parameters of the thread used in order to prevent it from breaking at the moment of tension during deployment," according to the utility model description.