Finnish leader sees rift between Global North and pro-US Global West within NATO

STOCKHOLM, March 27. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Organization has split into the Global North which defends the liberal world order and the Global West which prefers making deals, Finnish President Alexander Stubb told Politico in an interview.

"We are probably seeing not a rupture, but a rift in the transatlantic partnership. So the Global North takes the role of defending the liberal world order, whereas the Global West becomes the US that is more transactional. It’s just a reality," he said.

Stubb argued that European politicians are not obliged to join together in supporting US President Donald Trump in the Middle East. "This might sound a bit harsh, but Iran is not my war. Ukraine is my war," the Finnish head of state explained.

Previously, Trump has repeatedly accused the United States’ NATO allies of inaction in the situation around Iran but stressed that Washington can do away without their assistance.