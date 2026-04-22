Druzhba pipeline remains most efficient route of energy supplies to EU

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Druzhba oil pipeline remains the most efficient infrastructural asset for energy resource supplies to Europe, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"In our opinion, this infrastructure in general is the most efficient for energy resources’ deliveries to Europe. Certainly, it should be utilized in full when relations are normal. This benefits both the shippers and the consumers," Novak said.

Pipeline deliveries of oil are more economically beneficial than supplies by sea, the deputy prime minister added.