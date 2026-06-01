National financial sector provides continuous funding for economy — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The national financial sector remains stable and continuous seamless funding of the economy, the Bank of Russia said in its Financial Stability Review.

"The financial sector remains highly stable and continues to efficiently implement its main function – seamless funding of the economy," the regulator said.

"Vulnerabilities outlined in the previous review (credit risks in the corporate sector, debt burden risks for citizens and imbalances in the housing market) remain current but are not critical," the Central Bank added.