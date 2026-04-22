One of vessels detained by Iranian Navy in Hormuz bound for India — tracking service

NEW DELHI, April 22. /TASS/. One of the two vessels intercepted by the Iranian Navy while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz was bound for India, according to the Marine Traffic vessel tracking service.

The Iranian Navy previously reported that the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and the Liberia-flagged Epaminondas "threatened maritime security, lacked appropriate permissions, interfered with navigation systems and were consequently seized and escorted to Iranian shores."

According to Marine Traffic, the EPAMINONDAS left the UAE's Jebel Ali port bound for India's Mundra port.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington's unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests.