Russia is at forefront of drone development — Malaysian journalist

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22. /TASS/. Russia has made tremendous progress in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and is currently at the forefront of the development of these systems, Malaysian journalist Jonathan Edward told TASS on the sidelines of the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international arms and military equipment exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"As usual, Russia’s exhibition at the show does not disappoint. What is especially interesting compared with previous years is the tremendous progress in the field of unmanned systems. Russia has participated in military operations in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and has developed a wide and complex range of systems, leveraging real-world combat experience to enhance the effectiveness of unmanned aerial vehicles. Today, video footage from the conflict zone in Ukraine daily confirms the high effectiveness and lethality of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles. Russia is at the forefront of developing such systems. Without a doubt, the global defense market eagerly awaits the appearance of the full range of Russian products on the commercial market," Edward said.

As part of the joint Russian exhibit of the arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec), the latest domestically produced unmanned reconnaissance systems, as well as loitering munitions, are on display in the Malaysian capital. These include the Orlan-10, Supercam S350, Skat-350M reconnaissance drones, the Rus-PE munition, and other systems. The DSA exhibition runs from April 20 to 23.