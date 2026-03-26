Lavrov slams US-Israeli attacks on Iran amid talks as backstabbing

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The US and Israel in fact stabbed Iran in the back by attacking the country in the middle of a negotiation process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the France Televisions broadcaster.

"I would like to point out that talks were underway both in June 2025 and February 2026. The attacks, completely unjustified, came without a declaration of war; they were launched in the middle of talks, ahead of another round of negotiations. It is certainly nothing but backstabbing," he noted.

"It’s not me telling you about the US and Israel violating international law in Iran. It’s a fact that no one denies, including the French leadership and a whole number of other EU countries. Everyone on other continents also understands everything," Lavrov added.