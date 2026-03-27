Russian LazerBuzz anti-FPV drone laser system linked with radar

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The LazerBuzz anti-drone laser system (Project Posokh) has been linked with a radar system to effectively engage maneuvering FPV drones, the developer company told TASS.

"The LazerBuzz laser system has been linked with the radar, making it a complete system that includes early detection, targeting, and engagement capabilities. The system is now a finished product. It can effectively engage maneuvering FPV drones in real-world conditions. We conducted internal tests, during which the system demonstrated high effectiveness against maneuvering kamikaze drones. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) flying at a speed of 130-140 km/h were engaged at a range of about one kilometer," the company representatives said.

LazerBuzz specified that it is currently collaborating with a Russian manufacturer of acoustic early-warning systems for drones. "The results of this work will be used in upgrading the laser counter-FPV drone system. Furthermore, our company is currently seeking partners and potential customers," the company noted.

The system operates by physically influencing UAVs using focused ytterbium laser technology.