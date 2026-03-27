MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Civilian medics in Kiev systematically tortured wounded Russian prisoners of war, maiming them and denying anesthesia, according to the testimonies of those who have returned from Ukrainian captivity as presented by Maxim Grigoriev, Chairman of the International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis.

"Numerous testimonies show that Ukrainian doctors repeatedly performed operations and medical procedures without pain relief or anesthesia. They did it to cause maximum pain to people. A direct quote: ‘A Ukrainian female doctor asks if anesthesia is needed. I answer yes. She turns on the Ukrainian anthem on her phone, jams it against my ear, and says: here is your anesthesia. Everything was done without numbing, they deliberately poked at open wounds,’" Grigoriev said during the presentation of the public tribunal’s report "Doctor Mengele of the Kiev Regime."

Grigoriev emphasized that in this case, the perpetrators aren’t military personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces or the security service of Ukraine, who have been killing and torturing since 2014, but civilian Ukrainian doctors. Grigoriev compared them to the Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who went down in history for inhumane acts that betrayed the Hippocratic oath he once took. "He engaged in torturing people in concentration camps, conducting experiments on them. <...> What Ukrainian doctors are doing now is an inhumane violation of the Geneva Conventions and, of course, it is a continuation of what the Nazi doctor Mengele did," Grigoriev said.

He cited a number of other testimonies where prisoners of war recounted how Ukrainian medical interns trained on them: they cut in the wrong places, then left the wounds unstitched and unanesthetized, laughing and mocking them.

"A quote: ‘In Kiev, a Ukrainian surgeon with a nurse cut everyone without anesthesia, they cut my leg: it’s worse than sadism. That’s the way they operate in Kiev, in the pre-trial detention center, all the time: everyone screams, everyone is exhausted from pain.’ Another quote: ‘A Ukrainian nurse in Zaporozhye put on gloves and started twisting her index finger in an open wound, looking me in the eyes. The wound was not treated, they just poured water on it.’ Another testimony: ‘I saw how Ukrainian doctors used forceps to cut off frostbitten fingers without anesthesia, just snapped them off with forceps. And the doctor said: something to put in the soup at night,’" Grigoriev said, noting that there are dozens of such testimonies.

The International Public Tribunal was established in May 2022. Since then, more than 1,500 witnesses and victims of crimes committed by the Ukrainian armed forces have been interviewed. All testimonies are documented, with the names of the victims indicated. All data is collected and forwarded to international organizations and Russian investigative bodies. The tribunal includes civil society representatives from more than 30 countries. The testimonies of victims of the Ukrainian armed forces collected by the tribunal, published online, have been viewed more than 86 million times.