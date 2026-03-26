Russian lawmakers begin talks with US Congress members — Duma deputy speaker

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. A delegation of Russian lawmakers has begun talks with US Congress members, Boris Chernyshov, deputy speaker of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament), said.

"We are beginning talks with the US Congress," he wrote on Telegram.

Efforts to work out a meeting between members of the Russian State Duma and the US Congress kicked off in October 2025, following consultations between Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, and US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna.

Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said earlier that the delegation particularly included his first deputies Vyacheslav Nikonov and Svetlana Zhurova, as well as Duma Deputy Speaker Boris Chernyshov. The Russian lawmakers’ goal is to resume dialogue. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, they received instructions from the president before departing for the US.