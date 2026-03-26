Russian delegation member describes start of dialogue with US lawmakers as promising

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Some members of the US Congress are optimistic about relations with Russia, and the first meeting proved promising, Boris Chernyshov, a member of the State Duma delegation and deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament, told TASS, commenting on the results of talks between Russian and US parliamentarians.

"The dialogue has had a promising start. Of course, nothing can be resolved overnight, but we see that a number of congressmen are optimistic and willing to consider our arguments and proposals," Chernyshov said.