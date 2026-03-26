Putin urges business not to rely on current high price situation globally

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin made a point at the meeting with the businessmen today that bumper profits from the current global situation should not be expected to last long, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin told reporters after the meeting.

"The president sent a message that surplus profits related to the Middle Eastern crisis will not last long. However, there is no talk about any windfall tax," Shokhin noted. "We have a limited number of companies with the favorable market situation having an opportunity to earn slightly more," he said.