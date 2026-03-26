Arab states to support escalation against Iran if it refuses to make concessions — WP

WASHINGTON, March 26. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia and the UAE will support an escalation of the United States military campaign if Iran does not agree to limit its missile, drone, and nuclear programs, The Washington Post (WP) reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh favor a "decisive end" to the war through military or diplomatic means. The authorities of the two countries have made it clear they will support an escalated military campaign by the United States if Tehran does not agree to "severe restrictions" on its missile, drone and nuclear programs. Such a campaign should be aimed at achieving concessions at the negotiating table, the newspaper's sources stated. According to the newspaper, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain share this position. Only Oman opposes the US operation.

Middle Eastern countries fear that Washington will be unable to reach an agreement guaranteeing stability in the region. At the beginning of the campaign, some officials from the Persian Gulf states were more confident that the US would bring about a regime change in Tehran. However, "after seeing the limited impact of fierce US and Israeli operations on the standing of the Iranian government, US regional allies are now hoping military operations can change the behavior of Tehran," WP stated.