US envoy says Iran has no alternative to US peace proposal

WASHINGTON, March 26. /TASS/. Iran has no alternative to Washington’s peace proposal, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"I can say this: we will see where things lead, and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point with no good alternatives for them other than more death and destruction," he pointed out at a White House cabinet meeting. "We have strong signs that this is a possibility," he added.

According to Witkoff, Iran "is looking for an off ramp following" US President Donald Trump’s "powerful" ultimatum regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

"If a deal happens, it will be great for the country of Iran, for the entire region and the world at large," the US envoy emphasized.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.