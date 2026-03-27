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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Israeli army carries out new series of strikes against Iran overnight — press service

According to the military, the Israeli Air Force targeted various sites in Tehran, including facilities involved in weapons and ballistic missile production

TEL AVIV, March 27. /TASS/. Israel carried out a new series of strikes against Iran overnight, the army press service reported.

According to the military, the Israeli Air Force targeted various sites in Tehran, including facilities involved in weapons and ballistic missile production.

Strikes were also carried out in western Iran, targeting missile launchers and depots.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

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