Russia and US continue discussing economic projects, angering EU — Russia’s envoy

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia and the United States continue to discuss economic projects, which is causing anger in the European Union and Ukraine, presidential special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev told reporters.

"You know, in fact, a lot is happening. First, we see that many American companies recognize that they lost a great deal of money by leaving the Russian market. According to our estimates, this amounts to over $300 bln in lost profits. We see that many companies are now registering their American trademarks in order to return to the Russian market. Second, we are certainly discussing many large-scale projects, and we see that any such discussion provokes outright hatred and anger from the enemies of peace – from European Union countries, from the UK, and from Ukraine – who are trying to disrupt any economic dialogue with Russia and are furious. They do not understand why the United States is not introducing even tougher sanctions, which they have been requesting for more than a year," Dmitriev said.

According to him, cooperation with the United States on economic issues is continuing, and the sides are discussing projects. "And we know that it is successful because our enemies and adversaries are simply furious about this cooperation," he added.

He also added that Russia is informing the United States about Ukraine’s attacks on energy facilities in Russia, which may lead to an even greater increase in energy prices.

"Everyone can see that Ukraine is effectively trying to disrupt the situation and make the energy crisis even worse. Because today an important article was published in Bloomberg stating that the Trump administration is already discussing a scenario in which oil could reach $200 per barrel," Dmitriev said.