Mideast crisis effects draw comparisons to Coronavirus pandemic — Putin

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The consequences of the conflict in the Middle East are already being compared by some to those of the coronavirus epidemic, which slowed down growth everywhere in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out at the plenary session of the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The consequences of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East are still difficult to predict, the Russian leader noted, but it is necessary "to live in the conditions in which the aforementioned events are taking place."

"True, assessments are already being heard that they can be compared to the coronavirus epidemic, which, let me remind you, sharply slowed down the development of all regions and continents without exception," the president emphasized.