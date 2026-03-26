Hapag-Lloyd loses up to $50 mln weekly due to Middle East conflict

BERLIN, March 26. /TASS/. Hapag-Lloyd, the German-based container shipping company, suffers multi-million losses due to the conflict in the Middle East.
Additional costs reach $40-50 mln per week for the company, Bild newspaper reports, citing CEO Rolf Habben Jansen.
"These expenses are a serious challenge for us," Jansen said. Six Hapag-Lloyd ships with 150 people on board are still in the Persian Gulf, the chief executive said. They are provided with food and water. The company endeavors to bring the vessels out of the region, he stressed.