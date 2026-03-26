Since Feb 28, Israel received 8,000 tons of military equipment, ammunition — top brass

TEL AVIV, March 26. /TASS/. The Israeli Defense Ministry has reported that since February 28, it has received 200 transport aircraft and ships carrying 8,000 tons of military equipment and ammunition.

"As part of ongoing procurement and deliveries since the start of Operation Lion’s Roar [February 28 - TASS], more than 200 aircraft and ships have arrived in Israel, delivering 8,000 tons of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition," the ministry said in a statement.

"The air and sea bridge has been operating continuously throughout the campaign under the direction of the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Defense Procurement Administration and its International Transportation Department, as well as the Israeli Defense Ministry’s missions in the US and Germany. The Israel Airports Authority and the Israel Civil Aviation Authority are also involved in this operation," the department added.