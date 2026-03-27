Internet outage in Iran lasts nearly four weeks — NetBlocks

LONDON, March 27. /TASS/. Internet access in Iran has remained almost entirely unavailable for nearly 650 hours, the NetBlocks Internet watchdog reported.

"The internet blackout in Iran is now in its 28th day after 648 hours, with Iranians having spent more than half the year to date cut off from international networks," the monitoring service reported in a post on the social media platform X. A graph published with the post indicates that access remains at 1% of normal levels.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran onFebruary 28. Major Iranian cities, includingTehran, were struck. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.