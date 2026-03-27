Russia ready to delist some members of US Congress from sanctions — legislator

WASHINGTON, March 27. /TASS/. Russia is ready to make exceptions to its sanctions regime for some American lawmakers as a reciprocal move, Vyacheslav Nikonov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told reporters on Thursday following a meeting with US legislators.

According to him, the Russian delegation's visit to the United States was made possible partly because American lawmakers secured the lifting of sanctions restrictions for the members of the Duma (lower house of the Russian parliament).

"We, for our part, are also ready to exclude those American congressmen who are currently on our sanctions lists," Nikonov stated, adding that a reciprocal visit by US Congress members to Russia is expected by July.

He emphasized that contacts between Russian and American lawmakers resumed at the initiative of US Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who is not under sanctions.

"She was actually able to organize this and served as the prime mover behind the resumption of our contacts," Nikonov noted.