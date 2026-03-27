LUGANSK, March 27. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have advanced half a kilometer toward the strategically important village of Ray-Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic from the southeast, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our troops are building on their gains near the village of Nikiforovka, which is located southeast of Ray-Aleksandrovka - the buffer zone has been expanded here. Currently, our troops have advanced approximately 500 meters toward Ray-Aleksandrovka," he said.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that when advancing on Rai-Aleksandrovka, the Russian troops had recaptured several enemy fortified areas and captured part of the forest belt.