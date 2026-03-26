Another 163 Russians evacuated from Bushehr nuclear power plant

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. A group of 163 Russian specialists has been evacuated from the Bushehr nuclear power plant site and is scheduled to cross the Iranian-Armenian border tonight, according to Alexey Likhachev, CEO of the Rosatom State Corporation.

"Regarding the situation at the plant and the latest evacuation of our personnel, everything is proceeding smoothly and according to plan. They departed yesterday morning and spent the night in Isfahan. We anticipate that all 163 individuals will cross the Iranian-Armenian border tonight. Additionally, we have planned two more evacuation waves for early April. However, these will not include all workers; some will remain to maintain the site and oversee the restart of operations," Likhachev told TASS.