Precious metals futures prices move into growth

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Prices for precious metals futures — platinum, palladium, gold, and silver — on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and the Comex exchange (a division of NYMEX) are showing gains of up to 4.3% after declining earlier in the morning, according to trading data.

As of 08:35 Moscow time, the price of the June 2026 palladium futures contract on NYMEX stood at $1,416 per troy ounce (+4.29%), while the April 2026 platinum futures contract rose by 2.34% to $1,882 per troy ounce.

At the same time, the April 2026 gold futures contract on the Comex exchange stood at $4,460.6 per troy ounce (+1.93%), while the May 2026 silver futures contract traded at $70.285 per troy ounce (+3.46%).

Earlier it was reported that prices for precious metals futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and the Comex exchange had declined by up to 7%.