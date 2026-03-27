US may change sanctions against Russian oil — Rubio

PARIS, March 27. /TASS/. The United States can make changes in sanctions against Russian oil, depending on the situation in international markets, Secretary of State Macro Rubio told reporters.

The recently issued license of the US Treasury covers only oil that is already afloat, Rubio noted. "That's not a permanent policy of the United States," he said.

"Obviously, we'll make adjustments if necessary, given global conditions, but ultimately, we don't. The President has not indicated his desire to permanently lift any sanctions," he added.