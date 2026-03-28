Japanese PM Takaichi preserves anti-Russian policy — senior Moscow diplomat

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The administration of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has preserved an anti-Russian policy, so Tokyo’s relations with Moscow continue to decline, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"Despite a change of government in Japan, the current Takaichi administration continues to pursue a Russophobic policy, which is why bilateral relations continue to decline and communication remains at the minimum level," he noted.

When asked about the situation around the Russia-Japan peace treaty, Rudenko pointed out that in response to the unilateral sanctions introduced by Tokyo, the Russian Foreign Ministry publicly said it had no plans to continue the talks.

"We have repeatedly made it clear both through diplomatic channels and publicly that it will only be possible to restore dialogue and cooperation between the two countries once Japan takes real action to abandon its hostile policy," Rudenko emphasized.