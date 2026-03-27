Indian Defense Ministry says approves purchase of more Russian S-400 systems

NEW DELHI, March 27. /TASS/. The Defense Procurement Council of the Indian Defense Ministry has approved the purchase of additional Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems for its air force, it said in a statement.

"The S-400 system will counter enemy long-range air vectors targeting vital areas," the Indian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry did not specify the number of the systems it will buy.

The meeting of the Defense Procurement Council was chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Under the military procurement procedure, following the approval, price is negotiated, after which a contract is signed.

The Russian S-400 is already in service with the Indian army. In 2018, New Delhi signed a $5.43 billion agreement to purchase five S-400 units. The delivery of the two remaining systems under this contract is expected this year.

After an April 22 terrorist attack in the tourist city of Pahalgam (Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir) New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking terrorist-linked targets in Pakistan. The S-400s were involved in the operation and proved to be highly effective. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's air defense system, reinforced by the S-400s, had become a defining force in this operation.