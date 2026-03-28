US F-16 fighter jet emergency lands at airfield in west of Saudi Arabia — Tasnim

NEW YORK, March 28. /TASS/. An American F-16 fighter jet made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after it "sustained damage" in the airspace over Iran, Tasnim news agency reported.

The fighter jet landed at a military airfield in the west of Saudi Arabia, the agency added.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported earlier on its X network account that the warplane landed at one of the US bases in the Middle East after a combat flight as part of the US operation against Iran, but did not provide details.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.