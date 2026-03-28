Thousands march against far right and war in Iran in London

LONDON, March 28. /TASS/. Thousands of opponents of far-right political forces and the war in Iran took to the streets in the British capital, a TASS correspondent reports.

The participants of the protest organized by NGO Together Alliance, marched through the central streets on Saturday. The columns of demonstrators started from Park Lane near Hyde Park, and completed the march on Trafalgar Square, where performances from the podium are currently taking place. A concert will start later.

Many demonstrators are holding Palestine and Iran flags, posters condemning the military operation of the United States and Israel against the Islamic republic that began exactly a month ago. "They have money for the war, but they can't feed the poor," one of them says.

Another demonstration, organized by the Coalition in Support of Palestine, an association of several public organizations, is also taking place in London. Trafalgar Square was also the final point of the march of thousands of people. The participants of this action similarly oppose the actions of the United States and Israel, which follows from the very name of the demonstration: "Together for Palestine, stop bombing Iran."

Security measures have been significantly tightened in the British capital amid the protests. Hundreds of police officers are on duty. No incidents have been reported yet.