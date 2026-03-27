MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Members of the State Duma delegation were temporarily removed from the sanctions list for a visit to the US Congress, which shows the interest of the US in normalizing relations with Russia, said member of the delegation Mikhail Delyagin.

"The temporary withdrawal of members of the Russian delegation from sanctions for this visit and the issuance of visas not at the last moment (which has been the norm for official visits since the Soviet times), but in advance, is a sign not only of the high influence of Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna and her team, and not only of the impressive skills of the Russian Foreign Ministry, but also of a high interest of a significant part of the US executive branch, including the State Department, in normalizing relations," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the deputy, the purpose of the deputies was, among other things, to show that "American sanctions against Russia harm not so much Russia as the United States itself, as they take away their strategic development space" and transfer it to competitors. "This, in my opinion, was fully understood," he wrote.