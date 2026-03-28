Russian lawmaker warns against underestimating parliamentary delegation’s US visit

WASHINGTON, March 28. /TASS/. The US visit by a delegation of the Russian State Duma (lower house of the parliament) cannot be expected to lead to life-changing breakthroughs, but it should not be underestimated, Vyacheslav Nikonov, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said.

"I believe, the progress we are seeing should certainly not be overestimated but it also should not be underestimated," he told reporters following the visit.

According to Nikonov, the importance of "the impetus that was given to bilateral relations" at the meeting between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, "should not be downplayed." "There have been discussions lately about whether the ‘spirit of Anchorage’ is still alive. I believe it is," the senior lawmaker noted.

Nikonov added that the State Duma - US Congress relations workgroup was active again after a long break.