Trade balance surplus, declined capital outflow support ruble — minister

SHYMKENT, March 27. /TASS/. The national trade balance surplus and the dramatically declined capital outflow continue backing the ruble, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters.

"The most important is that we understand, the sound trade balance surplus and the dramatically dropped capital outflow will nevertheless press [the exchange rate in favor of the ruble]," he said. "The situation will be such unless we harmonize the trade balance by something - by services, by growth of import or contraction of export, or by the return of the previous model as regards the capital outflow," he noted.

"Many discussions are being held about the rate; the model deserves to be considered fundamentally. We have already said it anticipates the rate that is stronger than in our prior forecasts. We will recognize that in April when updating the macro-forecast," Reshetnikov stressed.