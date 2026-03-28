Situation at Bushehr nuclear plant site worsens — Likhachev

MOSCOW, March 28 / TASS/. The situation at the Bushehr nuclear power plant site keeps on degrading with ammunition exploding for a third time near a pumping station that supplies water to the reactor, said Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

"The situation on the site continues to deteriorate. Last night, for the third time, the site of operating power unit No. 1 was attacked. The munition, as in the second time, exploded in the immediate vicinity of a pumping station providing water, including reactor equipment. It is not difficult to understand that this poses an immediate threat to nuclear safety. Fortunately, there are no victims," he said.