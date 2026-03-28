MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Warmongers deliberately interfere with the meeting of the Russian and US parliamentarians as they want the conflict in Ukraine to linger on and are disappointed that the dialogue between the countries continues, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Presidential Envoy for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, stated.

"Warmongers attack the US-Russia parliamentary meeting because they want the Ukraine conflict to continue and are afraid of any US-Russia dialogue," Dmitriev stated on his X social network account. "Warmongers are afraid that dialogue exposes their fake and corrupt narratives."

"Warmongers are sad that the dialogue will continue," Dmitriev added.

A group of five Russian lawmakers is in the United States at the invitation of Anna Paulina Luna. On March 26, they met with lawmakers from both American political parties. The Russian delegation also met with officials from a number of key agencies of the US Administration and representatives of the American academic community in Washington on March 27.