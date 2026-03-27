Russia beats Nicaragua in soccer friendly

KRASNODAR, March 27. /TASS/. The Russian national soccer team has defeated the Nicaraguan team 3-1 in a friendly match.

The goals were scored by Lechi Sadulayev (3rd minute), Konstantin Tyukavin (45+3, on a penalty kick) and Aleksandr Golovin (83).

Oscar Acevedo scored for the Nicaraguan team in minute 16. Nicaragua lost defenseman Christian Reyes to a red card in the 47th minute, playing the rest of the game ten on eleven.

There were 31,625 spectators at the match.

This was the Russian national team's first match of 2026. Next up for Russia will be a friendly match against Mali on March 31 in St. Petersburg.