Israel, US attack Bushehr NPP area for third time — Atomic Energy Organization of Iran

CAIRO, March 28. /TASS/. Israel and the US have attacked the premises of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant for the third time since February 28, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said in a statement on X.

"A projectile fell near the nuclear power plant, but there were no reports of casualties, damage or technical failures," the statement reads.

The AEOI stressed that "attacks on civilian nuclear infrastructure violate all norms of international law and endanger regional security."

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant area first came under attack on March 17, with the second strike taking place on March 24. Iran notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of the attacks; the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi called for maximum restraint to avoid nuclear safety risks during the conflict.