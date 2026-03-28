Some 330 Russian nationals evacuated from Iran via Armenia since Middle East hostilities

YEREVAN, March 28. /TASS/. Up to 330 Russian nationals have been evacuated from Iran via the national territory of Armenia since the eruption of armed hostilities in the Middle East, the Russian Embassy in Armenia said in a statement on Saturday.

"Since the beginning of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, 327 Russian citizens have returned to Russia through Armenia," the statement reads.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.