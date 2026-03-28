North Korean leader’s visit to Russia still on agenda — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia is on the agenda, and the dates for it will be agreed through diplomatic channels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"North Korean Chairman of State Affairs Kim Jong Un’s visit to our country at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin remains on the agenda. The dates for it will be agreed through diplomatic channels," he said.

Rudenko pointed out that the two leaders last met in September 2025 in Beijing on the sidelines of the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II. "Regular high-level meetings contribute to strengthening bilateral relations, which have reached the level of strategic partnerships and alliance," the senior diplomat stressed.