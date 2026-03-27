Russia invites EAEU countries to launch autonomous freight transport projects — PM

SHYMKENT /Kazakhstan/, March 27. /TASS/. Russia is inviting partners in the Eurasian Economic Union and all friendly states to launch joint projects for the development of autonomous freight transportation based on Russia’s integrated ecosystem of autonomous technologies, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said while visiting the Digital Qazaqstan 2026 projects exhibition.

"Russia has an integrated ecosystem of autonomous technologies. We invite our partners in the union and all friendly states to launch joint projects based on it for the development of autonomous freight transportation along key international transport corridors," the prime minister said.

According to him, this is necessary to improve the efficiency of the agricultural sector and to organize deliveries to remote and hard-to-reach areas.

"We are ready to jointly create unified regulation for autonomous systems across the Eurasian space," Mishustin concluded.