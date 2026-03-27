Russian oil companies confirm presence of sufficient inventories

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian oil companies confirmed availability of sufficient gasoline and diesel fuel inventories, the Cabinet said.

"The Ministry of Energy reported the current situation in the domestic fuel market: oil refining indicators are kept at the level of March 2025, making it possible to provide for stable deliveries of oil products," the government said after the meeting on the situation in the internal fuel market chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Fuel inventories in Russia are sufficient, the government said. "Industry companies confirmed availability of sufficient gasoline and diesel fuel stocks and high capacity utilization of refineries to meet the demand inside the country," the Cabinet added.