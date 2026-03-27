Trump bored with military operation against Iran — MS Now

NEW YORK, March 27. /TASS/. The US-Israeli military operation against Iran is starting to bore US President Donald Trump, who wants to switch to other issues, the MS Now TV channel quoted an unnamed senior representative of the American administration as saying.

"Trump is getting a little bored with Iran," the official said. "Not that he regrets it or something - he's just bored and wants to move on."

According to the official, Trump "wants to declare victory and move on."

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (elite army units) retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked.